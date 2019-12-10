Democrats Publish Impeachment Articles Against Donald Trump

Donald Trump was also accused of obstruction of Congress

Democrats published articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump Tuesday, setting the stage for a vote on charging the US leader and putting him on trial in the Senate.

In the formal legislative resolution, Trump is accused of abuse of power for withholding aid from Ukraine unless it announced investigations into his Democratic rivals.

He was also accused of obstruction of Congress, by ordering federal officials to defy subpoenas issued in the impeachment investigation.

"In all of this, President Trump has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as president and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice, and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States," it said.