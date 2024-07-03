Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passengers Served 'Contaminated' Food

The crew reportedly decided to land the aircraft after consulting with medical experts.

A Delta Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in New York after passengers received a meal service that was reportedly "spoiled." According to the New York Post, the A330 plane, which had 277 customers on board, left Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport just before 11 pm on Tuesday. However, it was diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport after it was discovered that a portion of the main cabin in-flight meals were spoiled.

According to FlightRadar24 data, the Delta plane was over Saint Pierre and Miquelon, a French archipelago south of Canada's Newfoundland, when it was redirected. The crew reportedly decided to land the aircraft after consulting with medical experts.

Meanwhile, the airline has not disclosed how the contamination was detected, nor have they provided information on how many of the 277 passengers consumed the meal or whether any of them exhibited symptoms of food poisoning.

The plane landed safely at JFK at 4 am on July 3. 12 passengers were evaluated, but refused medical attention or transportation to the hospital, the Fire Department of New York told USA Today.

Delta is investigating the incident and has issued an apology to its consumers.

In a statement, Delta Airlines confirmed the incident and said, ''Delta flight 136 from Detroit to Amsterdam diverted to New York's JFK early Wednesday morning after reports that a portion of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service was spoiled.

Medical crews met the aircraft to treat any affected passengers and crew members. Delta's Food Safety team has engaged our suppliers to immediately isolate the product and launch a thorough investigation into the incident. This is not the service Delta is known for, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels.''