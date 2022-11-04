'Deeply Practical Cooperation': Xi Jinping On German Chancellor's China Visit

The German chancellor arrived in China on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the German chancellor's visit to Beijing will "deepen practical cooperation" between the two countries as he met Olaf Scholz in Beijing on Friday, state media reported.

"It is believed that the visit will enhance mutual understanding and mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and create sound plans for the development of China-Germany relations in the next stage," CCTV reported.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz told President Jinping that he was seeking to "further develop" economic cooperation between the two countries, while acknowledging the leaders had "different perspectives".

"We also want to talk about how we can further develop our economic cooperation on other topics: climate change, food security, indebted countries," Scholz said to Xi, a German government source told an AFP reporter travelling with the chancellor.

