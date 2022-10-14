Decathlon Changes Name To 'Nolhtaced' In Three Belgian Cities. Here's Why

Decathlon changed its name to "NOLHTACED".

French sporting goods retailer Decathlon has reversed its name for a month in three cities in Belgium in order to promote environment-friendly practices, the company announced on Instagram earlier this week. "This month Decathlon becomes nolhtaceD, because a Buyback action is like shopping in reverse, right?" the caption of the post read.

As per the news agency ANI, Decathlon shops in Belgian cities, including Evere, Namur and Ghent, changed their name to "NOLHTACED".

The sporting goods retailer believes this move would encourage people to indulge in "reverse shopping" - which basically means that customers can resell old or unused sporting goods back to the store, and the company will then repair and resell the items in some form under warranty.

"NOLHTACED has the solution, we buy back your old or unused sports equipment! Even if it's not from Decathlon, we take it all!" Decathlon announced, adding that the move is to promote awareness of environment-friendly practices.

Also Read | Artist Damien Hirst Sets Thousands Of His Paintings On Fire On Instagram Live. Here's Why

"The objective is to reuse as much equipment as possible in order to reduce the impact on our environment and avoid waste. Decathlon's second-hand offer also allows less fortunate consumers to buy quality sports equipment at lower prices," the company said in its press release.

Decathlon is headquartered in France, and it has around 1,600 stores worldwide. The company is also popular for using inventory robots and in-store mobile checkout systems to attract young customers.

Decathlon was started in 1976 by Michel Leclercq and the company came to the Indian markets in 2009.