Death Count Rises To 15 In New Orleans Truck Attack

New Orleans:
At least 15 people have died in a truck-ramming attack in the US city of New Orleans, the FBI said Wednesday, lifting the earlier toll of 10 killed during New Year celebrations.
An FBI official confirmed the toll citing figures from the coroner's office when contacted by AFP by telephone.
