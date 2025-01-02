Advertisement

Death Count Rises To 15 In New Orleans Truck Attack

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Death Count Rises To 15 In New Orleans Truck Attack
New Orleans:

At least 15 people have died in a truck-ramming attack in the US city of New Orleans, the FBI said Wednesday, lifting the earlier toll of 10 killed during New Year celebrations.

An FBI official confirmed the toll citing figures from the coroner's office when contacted by AFP by telephone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
New Orleans Attack, New Orleans, FBI
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com