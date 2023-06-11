'Dealing With Crazy Lunatics': Donald Trump's Defence After Indictment

You're dealing with crazy lunatics.

The baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration's weaponized department of injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country.

That's (His desire to rerun for President) why they're doing it, if I wasn't, there would be no witch hunt, there would be no indictment.

They come after me because now we're leading in the polls again by a lot against (Joe) Biden.

This is a political hit job. Republicans are treated far different at the Justice Department than Democrats.