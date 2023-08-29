Trump Calls Court Ruling Setting March 4 Trial Date 'Election Interference'

Donald Trump is accused of leading a criminal conspiracy to overturn his 2020 defeat.

Former US president Donald Trump reacted angrily Monday to a court allocating March 4 next year for his federal election conspiracy trial, complaining that the timing amounted to "Election Interference."

Trump, who is accused of leading a criminal conspiracy to overturn his 2020 defeat, posted that prosecutors had deliberately slow-walked their investigation "to bring it smack in the middle of Crooked Joe Biden's Political Opponent's campaign against him. Election Interference!"

