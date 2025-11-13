Deaf Tesla Employee Fired After Complaining About Heat Causing Hearing Aids Malfunction

A deaf employee at Tesla's Texas Gigafactory has filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging wrongful termination after he raised concerns about the impact of the plant's high temperatures on his hearing aids. Hans Kohls stated in his complaint that his assignment to the casting department, where melting aluminium reached temperatures exceeding 660C (1,220F) caused his hearing aids to malfunction, rendering him unable to hear the alarms, alerts and other audible safety signals.

Rather than accommodate Kohls under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Elon Musk-owned company fired him instead. Kohls' attorney Andrew Rozynsk claimed his client's request was basic, adding that the facts of the case were "stark and troubling".

"Tesla had a highly qualified employee who requested the most basic accommodation under the ADA, reassignment to a vacant position where he'd already demonstrated success. Instead of complying with the law, they fired him within nine days and told him he was being 'medically separated,'" Rozynski was quoted as saying by The Independent.

In February 2024, Kohls applied for the Tesla START programme, a 10-week training initiative aimed at providing technical skills to workers who intend to join the ranks of the electric car manufacturer. He was hired into the programme the following month, which focused on robotics and manufacturing. Kohls excelled in the programme, earning a final grade of 95.7 per cent, which placed him in the top distinction.

Afterwards, he worked in various departments at the Gigafactory, such as vehicle validation and the drive unit. The temperature in these departments was significantly cooler than the casting department, where he would be sent to work later. As per the complaint, Kohls was not informed that the heat conditions in the casting department would far exceed the standard industrial heat levels.

Also Read | New Aadhaar App Launched: How To Download? Key Features And More

'Tesla Lied'

In mid-June 2024, Kohls submitted a reasonable accommodation request and presented the necessary medical documentation, as required, and complied fully with company protocols. However, he was fired later. The lawsuit also claims that Tesla lied about the open positions that Kohls could have filled, having previously worked in multiple departments at the Gigafactory.

"Tesla never discussed with Mr. Kohls what positions were available or why reassignment was not feasible. Tesla failed to inquire whether Kohls could perform in other departments - despite his documented success in Vehicle Validation and Drive Unit."

Kohls claims that Tesla violated the ADA and the Texas state labour code, which led to severe emotional distress, anxiety, depression, mental anguish, humiliation and embarrassment. He is seeking that the court reinstate him to an appropriate position within Tesla, in addition to front pay, back pay, lost wages, benefits, retirement contributions, stock options, compensatory damages and punitive damages.