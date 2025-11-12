Man Escapes Major Accident, Credits Tesla's Self-Driving Feature, Elon Musk Reacts

Elon Musk reposted a dramatic video of a driver who narrowly escaped a major accident because of Full Self-Driving (FSD), which is Tesla's advanced driver-assistance system that uses cameras, neural networks, and artificial intelligence (AI) to handle steering, acceleration and braking.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter), a user named Clifford wrote that a head-on collision (75 mph) with traffic coming from the other side was luckily prevented when he was going through New Mexico from the Tesla shareholders' meeting.

Watch the video:

"FSD saves lives," the user wrote as the caption of the video, which gained massive traction with more than 14 million views and over 1,500 comments.

"It happened to me tonight. Going through New Mexico from the Tesla Shareholders' meeting, the head-on collision (75 mph) with oncoming traffic was averted. Just a broken mirror, busted window, and a bit of a shaken mind. Thank you Elon, thank you Tesla, thank you cybertruck."

Social media reaction

Online users reacted to the users, with one saying, "Glad you're safe."

"With all the glare from the headlights and the speed they were traveling they could have easily ended up in a accident. FSD saved at least three vehicles and maybe four from a possible fatality," another user wrote.

"Same thing happened to me with accident on an freeway. I could not have reacted as fast as the car. Glad your safe. Took me a while to calm down," a third user recalled an old incident.

What is FSD?

The Full Self-Driving (Supervised) helps with driving manoeuvres for users "intelligently" and "accurately". The feature can be used to route navigation, steering, lane changes, parking and more under active supervision.

According to Tesla's official website, Full Self-Driving (Supervised) is currently available in the US, Canada, China, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Australia and New Zealand.

"Currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous."