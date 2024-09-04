Deadly Mpox Outbreak Strikes US Prison, Infecting Multiple Inmates

The WHO reported nearly 103,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

The World Health Organisation declared the last mpox global emergency over in May 2023. And just over a year later, here we are again. Since the start of 2024, a deadlier, more transmissible strain of the virus has killed over 600 people. New cases have recently appeared in Europe and Asia. In August, the WHO declared a new mpox global health emergency. The WHO Mpox report dated September 3, 2024, provides global data up to July 31, 2024. A total of 102,997 laboratory-confirmed cases and 186 probable cases, including 223 deaths, have been reported to the WHO.

Also Read | How This Mpox Outbreak Is Different, According To Experts

Now the Mpox, a highly contagiously deadly disease that causes rashes and flu-like symptoms, has been detected in an Iowa prison. It is not known how many confirmed cases there are at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility, but prison staff told the local press that they were controlling the situation.

"We're actively managing the situation with robust health measures," Iowa Department of Corrections Chief of Staff Paul Cornelius said in a statement to the Des Moines Register, initially reported by KCCI-TV.

How does monkeypox spread?

Mpox is not airborne like influenza or COVID-19, said Atul Goel. It is primarily transmitted by unprotected close physical contact with an infected person. Apart from sexual transmission, it can also spread through contact with infected material, such as the patient's blisters and scabs; therefore, maintaining hygiene is crucial. Finally, carers must use personal protective measures to avoid contracting and transmitting the infection.