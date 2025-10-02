Days Of Violent Anti-Government Protests Grip PoK

Days of violent clashes between anti-government protesters and police have gripped Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, with nine confirmed killed among scant news to emerge after an internet blackout.

Thousands first took to the streets of Muzaffarabad on Monday, demanding an end to lucrative benefits for the political class, such as free electricity and expensive cars.

Internet and mobile phone services have been blocked in the towering mountain valley, and local media were warned earlier by authorities against covering the daily demonstrations.

However, AFP reporters on Wednesday saw streets that were stained with blood and littered with spent bullet casings, shards of glass and scattered stones, apparent evidence of the chaos.

"The politicians here behave like gangsters ruling over our heads; we want them gone and their privileges removed," said Asad Tabbasum, a 51-year-old protester.

"They should stand with us."

According to an official statement by the government in PoK on Wednesday, six civilians and three policemen have been killed since Monday.

More than 170 police personnel have been injured, along with 50 civilians, in the "violent demonstrations", the government statement said.

Protest organisers say more than 100 civilians were wounded.

Security forces and police have flooded the streets of Muzaffarabad in response to the protests, firing tear gas to hold back the crowds that reached up to 6,000 at their peak.

The military has not made a statement on the protests or responded to AFP requests for comment.

Criticism of the military is a red line in Pakistan, which was ruled for decades by the generals who analysts say are at the centre of real power in the South Asian nation.

The PoK protests have been led by civil rights organisation Awami Action Committee (AAC), formed to fight for local rights in the mostly rural region, echoing similar movements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Markets and schools were closed in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday as thousands of chanting protesters walked past buildings scorched by fire or with broken windows.

Protest leader Shaukat Nawaz, an AAC member, claimed that police had fired at protesters.

"The bullets being fired at us are made in Pakistan to be used against the enemy and are now being used against us," he said.

The government did not respond to his claims.

Protesters accused the authorities of harassing journalists and preventing coverage of their demonstrations.

"Our voice has been muted, not just that, they are reporting us as miscreants when we are here for our rights," said 22-year-old Akash Kazmi.

The government said in its statement it had accepted "90 percent of the demands".

"We keep saying to the so-called peaceful protesters to come talk to us and solve the issues through dialogue," National Assembly member Tariq Fazal said in a video statement.

The AAC, which has asked for affordable electricity and more hospitals to be built, denied that its demands had been met.

Nawaz spoke with resentment about the weak internet access in the region, provided only by military-backed companies at high prices.

Protests, as well as funerals, continued on Thursday.