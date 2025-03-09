Daylight Saving Time: Does Trump Want To End It? All About The Ongoing Political Debate

Frequent sleep disruptions, and confusing clock resets- daylight saving time has long been a source of frustration for several Americans. Many leaders and policymakers have called for an end to this biannual ritual.

The debate over daylight saving time has been ongoing for decades. Recently, US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk voiced their opinions on the matter. Meanwhile, legislation is under consideration in the US Congress to permanently eliminate the practice of switching clocks twice a year.

While some support the idea of longer daylight hours in summer and the return to standard time in winter, others argue that the practice is outdated and disruptive. However, despite strong opinions on both sides, making a permanent change has proven to be a challenge.

Here's a look at the ongoing debate and why it's so difficult to do away with daylight saving time.

Trump's Stance on Daylight Saving Time

Trump initially appeared to support ending daylight saving time, but his recent remarks suggest he may not be fully committed to the idea.

In a December social media post, Trump criticised the biannual clock change, stating, "The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn't! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation."

However, just months later, his stance seemed less definitive. While signing executive orders on Thursday, Trump acknowledged the ongoing debate, calling it a "fifty-fifty issue." He added, "It's something I can do, but a lot of people like it one way, a lot of people like it the other way."

Daylight saving time shifts sunrise and sunset an hour later, affecting daily routines. Trump pointed out the divided opinions, saying, "I assume people would like to have more light later, but some want more light earlier because they don't want to take their kids to school in the dark."

Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk stirred the debate by conducting a poll on X, asking users whether they preferred an earlier or later time adjustment if the practice were abolished. Over 1.3 million people participated, with 58% voting for a later shift and 42% favouring an earlier one.

While the debate over daylight saving time continues, Trump's evolving stance suggests that any potential change remains uncertain.