Would Trump Meet Zelensky At World Economic Forum In Davos? What He Said

US President Donald Trump told Reuters that Ukraine - not Russia - is holding up a potential peace deal, rhetoric that stands in marked contrast to that of European allies, who have consistently argued Moscow has little interest in ending its war in Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to wrap up his nearly four-year-old invasion of Ukraine. Zelensky, the US president said, was more reticent.

"I think he's ready to make a deal," Trump said of the Russian president. "I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal."

Asked why US-led negotiations had not yet resolved Europe's largest land conflict since World War Two, Trump responded: "Zelensky."

Trump's comments suggested renewed frustration with the Ukrainian leader. The two presidents have long had a volatile relationship, though their interactions seem to have improved over Trump's first year back in office.

At times, Trump has been more willing to accept Putin's assurances at face value than the leaders of some US allies, frustrating Kyiv, European capitals and US lawmakers, including some Republicans.

In December, Reuters reported that US intelligence reports continued to warn that Putin had not abandoned his aims of capturing all of Ukraine and reclaiming parts of Europe that belonged to the former Soviet empire. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard disputed that report at the time.

'Having A Hard Time Getting There'

After several fits and starts, US-led negotiations have been centered in recent weeks on security guarantees for a post-war Ukraine to ensure that Russia does not invade it again after a potential peace deal. In broad terms, US negotiators have pushed Ukraine to abandon its eastern Donbas region as part of any accord with Russia.

Ukrainian officials have been deeply involved in recent talks, which have been led on the US side by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law. Some European officials have cast doubt on the likelihood of Putin agreeing to some terms recently hashed out by Kyiv, Washington and European leaders.

Trump told Reuters he was not aware of a potential upcoming trip to Moscow by Witkoff and Kushner, which Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday.

Asked if he would meet Zelensky at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week, Trump said he would but implied no plans were set.

"I would - if he's there," Trump said. "I'm going to be there."

Asked why he believed Zelensky was holding back on negotiations, Trump did not elaborate, saying only: "I just think he's, you know, having a hard time getting there."

Zelensky has publicly ruled out any territorial concessions to Moscow, saying Kyiv has no right under the country's constitution to give up any land.

