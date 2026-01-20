Davos 2026: Adani Group Signs Pacts Worth Rs 6 Lakh Crore With Maharashtra

The Adani Group and the Maharashtra government have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for projects worth Rs 6 lakh crore at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

The pacts - spanning multiple development sectors, including data centres, urban infrastructure, renewable energy, semiconductor and display fabrication (fab) unit and arena development - have been signed for investments over a span of 10 years.

Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), praised the Maharashtra government, saying, "The state has so much ease of doing business and they are so inviting towards doing large projects that it is natural for large corporations to come in".

"As a group, we have committed an investment of 6 lakh crore, which is over 60 billion dollars, over the next 7-10 years. These are all very different sectors: data centres, urban infrastructure development (such as integrated townships), renewable energy projects, and coal gasification - all of these sectors put together the arena," he said.

The memorandums were signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who highlighted that the most important thing about the deal is that the inflow of Foreign Direct Investment in Maharashtra is happening on a very large scale. He also pointed out that a lot of jobs will be created in the state because of the MOUs.

"Coal gasification derivatives create jobs on a very large scale," the CM pointed out," he said.

Pranav Adani also expressed confidence in India's growing digital prowess, stating, "The whole world is looking towards India in the data centre sector today. Global companies are very keen to establish their base in India."

"From a data centre perspective, India is on its way to becoming a global hub. The use of the internet and digital services is rapidly increasing in India, which has also increased the need for data storage. Furthermore, India's strong economy and ease of doing business are attracting foreign investors," he said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)