David Beckham Gets 6-Month Ban For Using Phone While Driving

Former England footballer David Beckham was on Thursday disqualified from driving for six months for using his phone while behind the wheel.

The 44-year-old admitted the offence after being spotted by a member of the public as he drove his Bentley in London in November.

