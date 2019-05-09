David Beckham Gets 6-Month Ban For Using Phone While Driving

David Beckham admitted the offence after being spotted by a member of the public as he drove his Bentley in London in November.

World | | Updated: May 09, 2019 19:21 IST
London: 

Former England footballer David Beckham was on Thursday disqualified from driving for six months for using his phone while behind the wheel.

The 44-year-old admitted the offence after being spotted by a member of the public as he drove his Bentley in London in November.



