Data Centres To Replicate Internet-Era Job Boom In India: Nvidia CEO Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that AI infrastructures such as data centres can recreate the "incredible" scale of jobs that the internet did when it reached the Indian market. His remarks come days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during the Budget 2026, that India will provide a tax holiday till 2047 to any foreign companies using data centres built in the country.

At a press conference at the 3DExperience World event in Houston, Huang said that the data centres in India could generate a lot of employment across construction, supply chains and other segments.

"The actual building of the data centre is maybe 5,000 people, 10,000 people. They are electricians, plumbers, and construction workers. But don't forget, the derivative workforce, the labour that contributes to ultimately delivering that data centre, is quite gigantic," Huang said.

"Think about the entire supply chain, pipes, concrete, design, architecture, project management, and then, once the data centre is operational, the ongoing operations and the startup companies that are built on top of it," he added.

He spoke about how many direct and indirect employment jobs will be created through the data centres. "So think about the upstream as well as the downstream labour, workforce, and jobs that are created as a result of one single data centre that gets created," he said.

Huang compared the way the internet created jobs in India to the jobs data centres will create, saying, "Look at the internet of India. The amount of jobs that has created upstream as well as downstream as a result of the internet, incredible. Same thing. Artificial intelligence can do exactly the same thing."

"Data centres will be a major strength for India through which we can provide new services to the world," IT minister Ashwini Vaishnav told reporters, according to Reuters.

Google said in October it will invest $15 billion in an AI data centre project in Andhra Pradesh state, while Microsoft and Amazon have poured billions into data centres in India.

