Danish Intelligence Says US Now A Possible Security Risk

A Danish intelligence agency has for the first time described the US as a potential security risk, signalling a shift in the Nordic country's view of its close ally amid geopolitical frictions over Greenland.

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service - one of the two key espionage agencies in the Nordic nation - said the US is increasingly prioritising its own interests and "now using its economic and technological strength as a tool of power, also toward allies and partners," according to its 2025 intelligence outlook published Wednesday.

It also highlighted the US's growing interest in Greenland, a territory of the Danish kingdom, as a result of heightened great-power rivalry in the Arctic.

The annual threat assessment of DDIS follows Donald Trump's repeated suggestions he'd want to take control of Greenland, triggering diplomatic tensions between Copenhagen and Washington. The US president has also not ruled out taking the Arctic island using military force.

"The United States uses economic power, including threats of high tariffs, to enforce its will, and no longer rules out the use of military force, even against allies," the agency said.

Still, Russia and China are viewed as the main risks, according to the agency, saying the overall threat environment facing Denmark has "become more serious". Uncertainty about the US' role as a guarantor of Europe's security will increase Russia's willingness to intensify its hybrid attacks against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, while China's use of economic and military leverage continues to challenge Western influence, it said.

"The Baltic Sea region is the area where there is the greatest risk that Russia will use military force against NATO," the agency said.

