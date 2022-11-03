'Dangerous Escalation': EU Condemns North Korea Missile Launches

EU expressed solidarity with South Korea and other countries in the region.

The EU on Wednesday condemned North Korea's firing of more than 20 missiles, calling it "aggressive" and a "dangerous escalation".

European Council President Charles Michel tweeted he was "outraged by (the) aggressive and irresponsible behaviour of Pyongyang firing missiles over a maritime border with South Korea".

He voiced EU solidarity with South Korea and other countries in the region.

A spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted that North Korea's launch of multiple missiles "marks a wanton and dangerous escalation in its repeated violation of UNSC (UN Security Council) resolutions".

The EU urged North Korea to cease "unlawful and destabilising action" and resume dialogue to ensure peace and security on the Korean peninsula, the spokeswoman, Nabila Massrali, said.

