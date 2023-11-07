Cruise Ship Forced To Return To UK After 100 Passengers Injured In Frightening Storm

The Spirit of Discovery veered to the left when the weather worsened

The Saga Cruises ship Spirit of Discovery was on a 14-night cruise to the Canary Islands from the UK when it was hit with bad weather conditions last week. The Bay of Biscay storm injured around 100 passengers. The injuries were minor but five people needed medical treatment, cruise company Saga told BBC.

The Spirit of Discovery veered to the left when the weather worsened. The ship's crew took the decision to head to Portsmouth when the ship's propulsion safety system was activated in the poor weather, causing it to veer suddenly to the left and bringing the vessel to a sudden halt, The Independent reported.

A Saga spokesperson said that during the manoeuvre most of the injuries were sustained. The ship remained in a stationary position until the condition improved. It headed back to Portsmouth on Monday night.

A spokeswoman said, "Spirit of Discovery was sadly caught in the challenging weather conditions this weekend, as she started her return to the UK."

The spokesperson added that the ship remained "safe at all times. All were treated immediately by onboard medical staff."

"While the weather is clearly beyond our control, we want to offer our sincere apologies to all those affected who are now safely on their way home in calmer seas," the spokesperson added.

The Saga Cruises has not confirmed if any of those injured require further treatment ashore.



