Crowning Of 26-Year-Old Ukraine Born Model As Miss Japan Sparks Debate

A Japanese model who was born in Ukraine has stirred up controversy after winning the title of Miss Japan 2024, as per a report in the Independent. Carolina Shiino, aged 26, from Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, won the contest in Tokyo on Monday. She became the first naturalised Japanese citizen to win the pageant.

Ms Shiino moved to Japan when she was five years old, following her mother's remarriage to a Japanese man, as per the outlet. She declared herself to be Japanese in "speech and mind," and her goal was to establish a culture in which "people are not judged by their appearance." "I've had to face barriers that often prevent me from being accepted as Japanese, so I am filled with gratitude to be recognised at this competition as a Japanese person," the 26-year-old said in her speech at the Miss Japan Gran Prix pageant.

However, a lot of individuals cast doubt on her victory on social media. Some questioned how "Miss Japan" could be awarded to someone who is not of Japanese descent.

"As a non-Jaoanese person living in Japan, I also think that the choice of someone with no ethnic connection to Japan is beyond ridiculous," said a user.

"Many Japanese people, including people I know, aren't happy with the choice of Miss Japan. If people keep assessing Japaneseness based on roots and see only those with pure Japanese blood as their own, instead of embracing multiculturalism, Japan will run out of Japanese people," commented a person on X.

"I think that Japanese people naturally (would) get the wrong message when a European looking person is called the most beautiful Japanese," another person said.

A fourth person commented, "If she were born Russian, she wouldn't have won. Not a chance. Obviously, the criteria is now a political decision. What a sad day for Japan."

Reacting to this, Ai Wada, the organiser of the pageant, said, "Following today's result, there is one thing I am convinced of... Japanese beauty exists not in the appearance, not in the blood, but it exists firmly in our heart." She said that it gives them an opportunity to think about what Japanese beauty is.