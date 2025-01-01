Advertisement

"Criminals Coming In...": Donald Trump After 10 Killed In New Orleans Attack

US President-elect Donald Trump linked Wednesday's deadly truck attack on a crowd of revelers in New Orleans to illegal immigration -- the issue at the heart of his election victory.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Criminals Coming In...": Donald Trump After 10 Killed In New Orleans Attack
At least 10 people were killed in the attack.
Washington:

US President-elect Donald Trump linked Wednesday's deadly truck attack on a crowd of revelers in New Orleans to illegal immigration -- the issue at the heart of his election victory.

"When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in the country... it turned out to be true," Trump posted on social media. Police have not indicated the nationality or identity of the attacker.

Trump also claimed that the nation's crime rate "is at a level that nobody has ever seen." In fact, violent crime is sharply down across the country, according to the FBI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
New Orleans, Donald Trump, New Orleans Attack
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com