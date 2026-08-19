'Credibility Well-Established': Centre After Trump's Praise For Indian Polls

India has reacted to US President Donald Trump's nod to the Indian electoral system, noting that its "credibility and robustness" are well established globally. Trump has cited India's voter card system to press for domestic citizenship verification, claiming the move would curb electoral fraud.

Responding to Trump's comment, Foreign Minister spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "I have no specific comments on these remarks. I can say, however, that the credibility and robustness of India's election machinery is a well-established fact globally."

Trump's Remark

In a social media post, Trump said that over 646 million people participated in the recent general elections in India, yet fewer than 1 per cent voted by postal ballot. Making a strong case for stricter electoral laws in the US, he recalled Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar questioning the lack of voter identification in American polls.

Trump said India's chief election commissioner had spoken with officials from his administration earlier this month and asked how US elections can be held without a valid photo identification card.

The US president made these remarks to drum up support for the SAVE America Act, which would require Americans to show proof of citizenship to register to vote, impose a nationwide voter identification requirement, and severely limit voting by mail.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration -- How can you have elections in the US without a valid photo ID," Trump wrote.

"India's last election had 646,000,000 voters! Less than one per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID photo identity document." "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now," he asserted.

Trump has been insisting on passing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, which seeks stricter citizenship requirements to vote in US elections.