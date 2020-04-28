US Politicians "Telling Barefaced Lies": China After Trump Virus Remarks

"They have only one objective: shirk their responsibility for their own poor epidemic prevention and control measures," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

Donald Trump threatened to seek damages from China for the outbreak. (Representational)

Beijing:

Beijing has accused US politicians of "telling barefaced lies" over the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe, after President Donald Trump threatened to seek damages from China for the outbreak.

"They have only one objective: shirk their responsibility for their own poor epidemic prevention and control measures, and divert public attention," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing Tuesday.

