Top Chinese Student Locked Out By Parents After "Low" Exam Score In Gaokao

A high school student in China was reportedly locked out of his home by his parents after they were disappointed with his university entrance exam results, according to South China Morning Post. The incident took place in Huaihua, located in the central Hunan province.

The student, identified as Xiaokai, scored 575 out of 750 in the Gaokao-China's highly competitive national college entrance exam. While the score is considered good by general standards, his parents believed it was not enough to secure a spot in one of the country's elite "985" universities, a group of 39 top-tier institutions, according to SCMP.

Xiaokai had been a top-performing student throughout his academic life. However, according to his parents, his recent drop in performance was due to excessive use of his mobile phone. They had bought him the device two years ago at his request. Following the exam results, they changed the passcode to their home and cut off his financial support. Xiaokai contacted local media for assistance.

"I still remember that time. He wrote a letter promising that he would focus on his studies," the boy's father, surnamed Luo told SCMP.

"But he soon indulged in playing with his mobile phone, spending longer and longer on it. He even played truant to spend time with the gadget."

Xiaokai's current score is close to the 985 school admission line for last year. His admission result will be released in mid-July.

"My parents told me if I cannot get into a 985 school, they will not fund me to study at a university," the boy told Hunan TV.

After being locked out of his home, Xiaokai called his mother, asking why he could not open the door.

She told him she was on a business trip and did not know the new password.

"Do not ask us for help. When you were at high school, you did not do what you should do, study hard. You did not obey our rules. There is no place in the world without rules, right?" she said.

"I do not see you regretting your behaviour. So let's live our lives separately. We will do our jobs and you do your own things," the mother concluded.

His father gave Xiaokai two options: come back home and obey his parents or go out to find a job.