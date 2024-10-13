Covid-19 Infections From 1st Wave Linked To Elevated Risks Of Heart Attack, Study Finds

Individuals diagnosed with severe Covid-19 infections during the initial wave of the pandemic may face twice the risk of experiencing heart attacks and strokes, according to a new study. The research, published this week in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology and backed by the National Institutes of Health, revealed that the increased risk could persist for as long as three years.

The study found that those who have ever contracted Covid-19 are twice as likely to experience heart attacks, strokes, and mortality compared to those who have never been infected. Furthermore, for those who were hospitalised due to the virus, the risk increases to four times higher.

According to Dr Hooman Allayee, the study's principal investigator, the cardiovascular threats posed by severe Covid-19 are comparable to those associated with type 2 diabetes. "Cardiovascular mortality trends from 2010 to 2019 were steadily declining. Then, all of a sudden, between 2020 and 2022, ten years of progress were completely wiped out because of Covid-19," ABC News quoted Dr Allayee as saying.

The findings particularly underscore the risks associated with different blood types, revealing that individuals with blood types A, B, and AB are more vulnerable to increased cardiovascular complications from Covid-19, whereas those with type O blood exhibit a lower risk.

The research utilized data from the UK Biobank, which predominantly includes older, wealthier, and mostly white participants. However, similar studies in other demographics have yielded comparable results, according to Dr Allayee.

Emphasising the critical role of vaccinations, Dr Allayee stated, "No matter what vaccine you received, just six months after the vaccination or booster, the chance of heart attack and stroke decreased. But immunity wanes over time, which is why you need boosters."

Individuals who have had severe Covid-19, particularly those requiring hospitalisation, are urged to consult their healthcare providers about the potential long-term health implications of the virus. "It's not going away, so we have to start talking about it. Stay on top of your vaccinations and boosters and get regular check-ups," Dr Allayee advised.