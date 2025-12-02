Couple Wins Rs 7 Crore At Australian Casino Using Tiny Camera Hidden Inside Mickey Mouse T-shirt

A couple from Kazakhstan has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating a cheating scheme at Sydney's Crown casino, winning more than Rs 7 crore (A$1.2 million). Authorities believe the 36-year-old woman, Dilnoza Israilova and her 44-year-old husband, Alisherykhoja Israilov, rigged the game using a tiny camera hidden within a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and hidden earpieces for communication.

The couple arrived in Australia in October via Sydney, where they immediately applied for casino membership. Over the next few weeks, the couple repeatedly turned up at the casino with the winnings amounting to Rs 7 crore. The New South Wales Police stated that the security staff at the Barangaroo casino noticed the tiny camera and raised concerns as the unusually high payouts continued.

"On Thursday, a 36-year-old woman was observed by casino staff wearing a small, discreet camera attached to her shirt," a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"Officers were notified and attended the casino, where they arrested the woman and her 44-year-old husband."

Apart from the camera and earpieces, the authorities also found "magnetised probes" and a mirror attachment for a phone during the search. The authorities said the camera connected to the couple's cellphones relayed live footage from the card tables.

"With their mobile phones capturing images of the table, the pair communicated using deep-seated earpieces through which they received instructions to wager on different card games and ultimately cheat the casino," the police alleged.

Couple Charged

Following the initial discovery, investigators searched the couple's Sydney accommodation and found more gambling equipment, along with valuable jewelry and Rs 2 lakh (2,000 euros) in cash. The pair have been charged with dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage and remain in custody.

"Our detectives collaborate closely with casino security to identify and disrupt unlawful behaviour. This strong cooperation is vital to maintaining the integrity of gaming operations and is reflected in outcomes like this," said Commander of the Organised Crime Squad, Detective Superintendent Peter Faux.

Dilnoza was due back in court in February, while Alisherykhoja was scheduled to appear in the Downing Centre local court on December 11.