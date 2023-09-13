Couple Caught Having Sex Inside Toilet Of EasyJet Flight In UK, Escorted Off Plane

There are no reports of any arrests as yet

Two passengers were caught on camera allegedly having sex in the toilet during an easyJet flight from the UK's Luton to Ibiza. The shocking footage, which went viral on X was taken on September 8 and showed a flight attendant opening the door of the toilet where the couple was caught in the act.

In the clip, a member of staff was seen nervously standing outside the toilet doors as passengers eagerly waited for him to open it. As he opened it, the couple was seen in a compromising position. The man involved in the act quickly slammed the door shut, as other passengers cheered and shrieked in surprise. One woman was heard screaming ''Oh my God'', before asking her friend if she had caught what happened on camera.

Meanwhile, the cabin crew and some passengers also appeared embarrassed as they clapped their hands over their mouths, not sure how to respond.

According to the Independent, the couple was escorted off the aircraft by police once the plane landed in Ibiza.

EasyJet confirmed the incident took place onboard one of their flights and added that the police were also informed. A spokesperson for the airline said: "We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard."

There are no reports of any arrests as yet and the police is further investigating the matter.

While there is no UK law that explicitly deals with sex on a plane, it is ''an offence intentionally to engage in sexual activities in a public lavatory'' under section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act 2004.

Meanwhile, the clip has left internet users amused who joked about the situation. One user wrote, ''Hope that wasn't the pilot.''

Another said, ''Don't know how that [is] possible I can just about stand up in one of those lol.''