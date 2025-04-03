US Couple Caught Having Sex On Historic Cemetery Grave, Drugs Found In Car

Police arrested a Florida couple after they were caught having sex atop a grave in a historic cemetery, with methamphetamine found in their vehicle, the New York Post reported.

Joseph Luke Brown, 38, and Stephanie Kay Wegman, 46, both from Webster, allegedly left a Nissan near the front gate of the locked cemetery- home to graves dating back to 1850-before heading to a secluded area at the back, where officers discovered them on March 26.

A trooper on patrol first spotted Wegman's car, which was registered to both her and her husband, Anthony Johnson. The vehicle had its windows down and appeared abandoned, prompting further investigation.

Upon breaking up the pair's rendezvous, authorities reportedly discovered methamphetamine, Xanax, and Oxycodone inside the vehicle.

Wegman was arrested on drug-related charges and booked into the county jail. Brown, however, was transported to a hospital due to a preexisting leg injury. Police indicated that a warrant would be sought for Brown, though the exact charges remain unclear.

The last burial at the semi-rural cemetery took place in 1924, and it was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.