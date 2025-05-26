"Could've Just Shopped": How A Dubai Housewife-Turned-CEO Built A Business Empire

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Anita Surani founded a design firm, Zena Interiors, in Dubai. She transitioned from a luxury lifestyle to entrepreneurship and design. Anita's company grew from two to over 40 employees, focusing on women.

Anita Surani seemed destined for the quintessential Dubai housewife life: a Palm Jumeirah mansion, a pink G-Wagon for her teenage daughter, and 24-karat gold-gilded ceilings. However, instead of indulging in luxury, she leveraged her privileged life to build a design company from the ground up, staffed predominantly by women. Today, Anita leads a boutique design firm named after her daughter, a venture fueled by determination, style, and a nudge from her husband, Moiz Khoja.

"I have a lot of money. I could've just shopped. But I didn't. And I continued," she told Gulf News.

Journey to Success

Anita's journey to success wasn't always glamorous. Born into a middle-class family, she worked hard to fund her education in the US, juggling part-time jobs at a convenience store and a jewellery store. It was during this time that she met her future husband and business partner, Moiz.

Interestingly, Moiz also came from humble beginnings, having once cleaned restaurant floors before building a successful tech store empire. "We were partners, friends, and then a couple," she says.

Anita and Moiz's entrepreneurial journey began with a small cell phone kiosk in an American mall, which eventually grew into a retail empire with over 100 stores. While Moiz oversaw the retail business, Anita pursued her passion for interior design, honing her skills by working on their real estate projects. Feeling confident in her abilities, she partnered with a seasoned colleague and launched Xena Interiors in Dubai, leveraging her degree and experience to build a successful business.

From two people to a team of 40

Anita's design company has experienced rapid growth, expanding from a two-person team to over 40 employees, including engineers, architects, graphic designers, and interior designers. With ambitious plans for further expansion, Anita is driving her business forward. However, establishing herself in Dubai presented its own set of challenges.

"Dubai is very competitive. People want a local experience. So the experience from the US didn't count much at first. We had to start small — doing up offices and apartments, just to get the word out. Eventually, we landed villas and restaurants," she said.

Her Inspiration

For Anita, the real driving force behind her success is her daughter, Zena. She wants to show Zena that it's possible to balance life and achieve her goals.

"I wanted to show my daughter that we can balance everything. That we can achieve whatever we want. That's why I named the company after her — Zena."

High-maintenance Persona

Anita embodies the Dubai Bling aesthetic, embracing her high-maintenance persona with pride. Her home is a lavish masterpiece, complete with 24-karat gold ceilings and curated opulence. However, she's also a shrewd businesswoman who prioritised creating a beautiful office space, only to be reminded by her husband to focus on financial responsibility.

"One thing about me — I made the office nice too. That was my first task. But my husband told me, first, you pay off that office. Then you make sure the employees are paid from your pocket, not from our joint account," she noted.

Anita has a straightforward relationship with money: she enjoys it, works hard for it, and isn't afraid to splurge. A self-proclaimed shopaholic, she loves The Dubai Mall and often jokes about her credit card bills with her husband. However, she finds greater satisfaction in spending her own hard-earned money, rather than just relying on her husband's wealth.



