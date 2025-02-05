Advertisement

"Could Change History": Israel's Netanyahu On Trump's Gaza "Take Over" Plan

Israeli's Netanyahu said Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's plan for the US to take control of Gaza could "change history."

Israel's Netanyahu said "it's worth paying attention" to Trump's idea.
Washington, United States:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's plan for the United States to take control over the Palestinian territory of the Gaza strip could "change history."

At a joint press conference at the White House, Netanyahu said "it's worth paying attention to this" idea and added that it's "something that could change history."

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.