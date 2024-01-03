'Cost Millions To Make': YouTuber MrBeast After Elon Musk Asks Him To Upload Videos On X

MrBeast has 225 million subscribers on YouTube.

Popular YouTuber MrBeast recently stated that he will not upload videos on Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform X. This came after the billionaire asked MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, to upload videos on the social media site. Explaining the reason, Mr Donaldson stated that his videos "cost millions to make" and it will not fund "a fraction" of the cost if he uploads them on X.

"My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn't fund a fraction of it :/," he said.

However, he added that he is willing to test the monetisation feature of the platform once it starts building up properly. The American YouTuber added, "I'm down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!"

In contrast to YouTube, which merely needs 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of viewing in the previous year in order to be eligible for monetisation, users on X must pay $8 per month for Premium or $16 per month for Premium+ in order to be eligible for a portion of Twitter's advertising revenue.

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of social media reactions.

"He told Elon 'You can't afford me lil bro'," said a user.

"A view on YouTube is disproportionally more valuable than a view on any other platform," said a person.

A third user said, "Damn you ratiod Musk on his own platform. Never seen that happen."

"Damn roasted him on his own platform," remarked a person.

"Exactly. It's cringe when people keep telling big creators to post their videos here. They clearly don't for a reason," said a user.

Meanwhile, MrBeast earned $54 million in 2021. He reportedly makes around $5 million a month, making him YouTube's highest-paid content creator, according to Forbes. Despite being active on YouTube since 2012, MrBeast just became well-known in 2018 after giving thousands of cash to obscure Twitch streamers and YouTubers.