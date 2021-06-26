Sydney Extends Covid Lockdown To Entire City

Authorities extended a Covid-19 lockdown to include all of Sydney and surrounding population centres.

"From 6 pm today all of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Wollongong will go into lockdown," said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales state, of the two-week restrictions.

