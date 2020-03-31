Spain Reports 849 COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours, Total Count Cross 8,000

Spain Coronavirus: Over 9,000 people tested COVID-19 positive in Spain in the last 24 hours (File)

Once again, Spain hit a new record with 849 people dying of COVID-19 in 24 hours, hiking the overall death count to 8,189, the government said on Tuesday.

The increase came after a day in which the number of deaths had fallen slightly, raising hopes the coronavirus epidemic could be reaching a peak in Spain, which has logged the world's second-highest number of deaths from the coronavirus, after Italy.

Another 9,222 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 94,417.

