Singapore Evacuates 174 On Second Flight From Virus-Hit Wuhan In China

The passengers will undergo medical screening upon arrival at Singapore's Changi Airport. (File)

A second evacuation flight is bringing back another 174 Singaporeans and their family members from virus-hit Wuhan in China to the city-state on Sunday morning, Singapore's foreign ministry said.

The city-state had evacuated 92 Singaporeans from Wuhan - the locked down Chinese city that is the epicentre of the outbreak - on Jan. 30, some of whom have since been confirmed as infected.

The returning passengers will undergo medical screening upon arrival at Singapore's Changi Airport, the foreign ministry said on Sunday. Those with fever or respiratory symptoms will be taken to designated hospitals for further examination, while the remaining passengers will be quarantined for 14 days.

The flight also took some Chinese nationals back home to Wuhan, it added.