Russia Suspends Use Of Ventilators Linked To Hospital Fires That Killed 6

The ventilators were used to treat patients in hospitals in Moscow and Saint-Petersburg. (File)

Russia's healthcare regulator on Wednesday ordered a stop to the use of ventilators believed to have caused two fires at coronavirus hospitals that left six people dead.

The federal regulator "has halted the use on Russian territory of... Aventa-M ventilators produced from April 1, 2020", which were used to treat patients in hospitals in Moscow and Saint-Petersburg where fires broke out over past week, a statement said.

