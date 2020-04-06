"Racist": WHO Slams Comments On Africa Being Coronavirus Vaccine Testing Ground

"Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

'Racist': WHO Slams Comments On Africa Being Coronavirus Vaccine Testing Ground

"We will follow all the rules to test any vaccine," WHO's director said.

Geneva:

The World Health Organization chief angrily slammed recent comments made by scientists suggesting a vaccine for the new coronavirus should be tested in Africa as "racist" and a hangover from the "colonial mentality".

"Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference, insisting "we will follow all the rules to test any vaccine or therapeutics all over the world... whether it is in Europe, Africa or wherever."

