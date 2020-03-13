Prince Charles Cancels Trip To Bosnia, Cyprus, Jordan Amid Coronavirus Scare

Amid virus scare, the British government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone

A trip by Prince Charles to Bosnia, Cyprus and Jordan has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, Clarence House said on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir had been due to start the eight-day, three-nation tour from next Wednesday, with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, joining for the last two legs.

"Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone," Prince Charles' office said.

A royal spokeswoman had earlier told AFP they were "following government advice" about the outbreak, which in Britain has seen nearly 600 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.

The queen, 93, no longer undertakes overseas visits but has recently carried out engagements in Britain, including investiture ceremonies, wearing gloves.

Her attire made headlines because of the outbreak but there was no official reason given for her wearing them and she has previously been pictured in them.

Prince Charles, 71, is the most senior royal who travels.

British media said there was no concern for Charles and Camilla's health, and the tour may be replaced with engagements in Britain, although not ones involving large crowds.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)