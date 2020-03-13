Coronavirus Deaths Cross 5,000 Globally: Report

Since COVID-19 was detected in December, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 5,043, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1100 GMT on Friday.

A total of 3,176 people have died in mainland China, followed by 1,016 in Italy, and 514 in Iran -- the three countries with the highest number of deaths.

Since COVID-19 was first detected in December, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories.

