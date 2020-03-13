Next Week's London Brexit Trade Talks Cancelled Over Coronavirus: Report

The talks were set to be held in the British capital from March 18-20. (Representational)

Brexit trade talks scheduled to be held in London next week have been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, a source close to negotiations told AFP on Thursday.

"Given the latest COVID-19 developments, EU and UK negotiators have today jointly decided not to hold next week's round of negotiations in London," the source said.

"Both sides are currently exploring alternative ways to continue discussions, including if possible the use of video conferences," the source added.

The talks were set to be held in the British capital from March 18-20.

Meanwhile, the European Commission, the EU's vast executive arm, ordered non-essential staff to work from home starting on Monday.

"As much as it can affect our daily life, it is necessary to follow the experts' advice and apply social distancing measures at work," commission head Ursula von der Leyen said in a note to staff.

"As of Monday, all colleagues in non-critical functions will have to telework," she added.

