Till now 17,660 people have been infection, a rise of 2,547 since Thursday evening.

Italy on Friday recorded its highest one-day death toll yet from cases of the new coronavirus, according to official data.

There were 250 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections overall, a rise of 2,547 since Thursday evening.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)