106 Dead In China Due To Coronavirus, Nearly 1,300 New Cases: Government

The health commission in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, said 24 more people had died from the virus

106 Dead In China Due To Coronavirus, Nearly 1,300 New Cases: Government

1,291 more people infected, raising the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4,000 nationwide

Wuhan:

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, authorities said Tuesday.

The health commission in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, said 24 more people had died from the virus and 1,291 more people were infected, raising the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4,000 nationwide.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Coronavirus outbreakCoronavirus Outbreak China

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News