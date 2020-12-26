Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves To 95.77%

COVID-19 India: After 24,661 new discharges in last 24 hours, overall recoveries reached 97,17,834.

Christmas brought good news for India as country's overall COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.77 per cent on Friday, with Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the worst affected areas in the country, reported no positive cases, for the first time since the spread of the coronavirus in one of Asia's largest slums.

"The recovery rate has improved to 95.77 per cent on Friday. The cumulative recovered cases stand at 0.97 crore (97,17,834). The gap between the recovered and active cases is also steadily increasing and presently stands at 94,35,915," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

After 24,661 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries reached 97,17,834, while with 23,068 new COVID-19 infections, India's total case count reached 1,01,46,846 on Friday, ANI reported.

At present, there are 2,81,919 active cases in the country, while with 336 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative count has mounted to 1,47,092.

Meanwhile, France has confirmed the first case of a new coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain, its health ministry said.

The new strain of the virus, which experts fear is more contagious, has prompted more than 50 countries to impose travel restrictions on the UK, AFP reported.

Here are the live updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Dec 26, 2020 07:34 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Assam reports lowest coronavirus cases since May 23



Assam reported 61 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, the lowest since May 23, with the total cases so far rising to 2,15,836 ande no deaths were reported, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The 61 new cases were detected out of 11,757 tests

conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 0.52 per cent, PTI reported.

