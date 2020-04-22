Drug Backed By Trump For COVID-19 Shows No Benefit: Study Awaiting Review

There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines specifically for the new coronavirus.

An old malaria drug touted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a "game changer" in the fight against the coronavirus provided no benefit and potentially higher risk of death for patients at U.S. veterans hospitals, according to an analysis that has been submitted for expert review.

There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines specifically for the new coronavirus. But decades old hydroxychloroquine has been widely used in an attempt to alter the course of the COVID-19 respiratory illness based on anecdotal reports that it may provide some benefit.

An analysis of Veterans Health Administration (VA) data found that 28% of 97 patients given hydroxychloroquine along with standard care died, compared with a death rate of 11% for the 158 patients that did not receive the drug. The death rate was 22% for the 113 patients given hydroxychloroquine plus the antibiotic azithromycin.

The research, which has not yet been accepted for publication in a medical journal, is not the result of a clinical trial. It analyzed medical records from 368 men hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus infection at VA centers who died or were discharged by April 11, according to the paper posted online for researchers.

The severe threat posed by the new coronavirus has encouraged sharing within the scientific community of "preprints" - the practice of researchers posting their findings prior to external checks, scrutiny or validation. The study authors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After taking patients' individual characteristics into account, researchers calculated that the risk of death was more than double in those who received hydroxychloroquine.

Hydroxycholoquine also appeared to have no impact on a patients' need for breathing support. Rates of mechanical ventilation were 13% for those who got the drug versus 14% for patients who received only supportive care. For those who received the malaria drug and the antibiotic, only 7% required breathing assistance.

Even though there is not yet scientific evidence that hydroxychloroquine is effective against COVID-19, doctors have said they are generally comfortable with trying the inexpensive drug, which has also been used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

But that may be starting to change. "Some publications in the last week or two have shed doubt on whether hydroxychloroquine is beneficial," said Dr. Jeremy Falk, a pulmonary specialist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, who was not involved in the VA study.

"We were using it on just about everybody early on. Now we are using it more sparingly."

Numerous randomized trials are underway in the United States and elsewhere, aiming to answer the question of whether the drug has a role to play in the pandemic that has infected more than 2.5 million people worldwide and killed about 176,000.

World 25,63,480 Cases 17,04,478 Active 6,81,582 Recovered 1,77,420 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 25,63,480 and 1,77,420 have died; 17,04,478 are active cases and 6,81,582 have recovered as on April 22, 2020 at 7:56 am.

India 19,984 1383 Cases 15,474 715 Active 3,870 618 Recovered 640 50 Deaths In India, there are 19,984 confirmed cases including 640 deaths. The number of active cases is 15,474 and 3,870 have recovered as on April 22, 2020 at 8:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 173 Pune 51 Mumbai Suburban 41 Sangli 24 Nagpur 15 Thane 14 Ahmednagar 11 Raigad 5 Palghar 5 Buldhana 4 Yavatmal 4 Satara 2 Kolhapur 1 Jalgaon 1 Nashik 1 Aurangabad 1 Ratnagiri 1 Gondia 1 Sindhudurg 1 Details Awaited* 4862 5218 552 4245 383 722 150 251 19 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 32 Surat 10 Gandhinagar 9 Vadodara 9 Rajkot 7 Bhavnagar 4 Porbandar 3 Gir Somnath 2 Kachchh 1 Mahesana 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 2099 2178 239 1949 212 139 8 90 19 Delhi District Cases South 77 South West 14 West 10 East 9 North West 9 South East 9 North East 8 North 6 Central 4 New Delhi 3 Shahdara 2 Details Awaited* 2005 2156 75 1498 611 180 47 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 36 Bhilwara 23 Jodhpur 16 Tonk 9 Jhunjhunu 8 Churu 6 Ajmer 5 Bharatpur 3 Dungarpur 3 Alwar 3 Pratapgarh 2 Udaipur 1 Jaisalmer 1 Sikar 1 Pali 1 Dholpur 1 Dausa 1 Details Awaited* 1539 1659 83 1404 58 230 25 25 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 69 Coimbatore 33 Tirunelveli 30 Dindigul 25 Erode 25 Namakkal 19 Theni 12 Karur 11 Madurai 11 Thiruvarur 9 Tiruppur 8 Thoothukudi 6 Salem 6 Virudhunagar 5 Sivaganga 5 Kanniyakumari 5 Tiruvannamalai 4 Villupuram 4 Kanchipuram 4 Nagapattinam 3 Ramanathapuram 2 Vellore 2 Tiruchirappalli 1 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 1296 1596 76 943 635 178 18 1 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 65 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 5 Bhopal 4 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Details Awaited* 1467 1552 67 1328 44 148 21 76 2 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 28 Meerut 12 Agra 11 Lucknow 7 Ghaziabad 6 Baghpat 2 Moradabad 2 Bareilly 1 Ghazipur 1 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur Nagar 1 Kheri 1 Pilibhit 1 Varanasi 1 Shamli 1 Details Awaited* 1218 1294 110 1134 108 140 20 2 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 55 Warangal Urban 12 Medchal Malkajgiri 9 Ranga Reddy 7 Karimnagar 5 Mahabubnagar 4 Kamareddy 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nalgonda 3 Sangareddy 2 Nizamabad 2 Jogulamba Gadwal 2 Suryapet 1 Mulugu 1 Nagarkurnool 1 Jangoan 1 Mahabubabad 1 Medak 1 Details Awaited* 813 928 55 711 51 194 4 23 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Visakhapatnam 3 Krishna 2 Chittoor 1 East Godavari 1 Guntur 1 Spsr Nellore 1 Prakasam 1 Details Awaited* 747 757 35 639 29 96 4 22 2 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 58 Kannur 25 Ernakulam 18 Pathanamthitta 14 Kozhikode 6 Malappuram 6 Thiruvananthapuram 6 Thrissur 5 Idukki 3 Kottayam 3 Palakkad 3 Alappuzha 2 Kollam 1 Wayanad 1 Details Awaited* 276 427 19 117 3 307 16 3 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 15 Nadia 5 Hooghly 4 24 Paraganas North 3 Medinipur East 3 24 Paraganas South 2 Howrah 2 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 388 423 31 335 28 73 15 3 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 38 Mysuru 11 Uttar Kannad 9 Chikballapur 9 Dakshin Kannad 4 Kalaburagi 3 Udupi 3 Bengaluru Rural 2 Davangere 2 Chitradurga 1 Dharwad 1 Kodagu 1 Tumakuru 1 Details Awaited* 333 418 10 272 129 17 17 1 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 17 Bandipora 11 Badgam 7 Udhampur 4 Jammu 3 Rajauri 3 Baramulla 2 Pulwama 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 329 380 12 294 2 81 10 5 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 25 Faridabad 6 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Ambala 1 Hisar 1 Sonipat 1 Palwal 1 Details Awaited* 210 254 124 127 3 Punjab District Cases Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 S.a.s Nagar 9 Hoshiarpur 5 Jalandhar 5 Amritsar 2 Ludhiana 2 Patiala 1 Details Awaited* 203 245 190 39 1 16 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 111 126 13 82 13 42 2 Odisha District Cases Khordha 3 Details Awaited* 76 79 5 54 5 24 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 6 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 39 46 27 19 1 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 45 45 42 0 3 1 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 36 39 22 16 1 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 29 36 10 26 1 0 Assam District Cases Marigaon 2 Karimganj 1 Nalbari 1 Details Awaited* 31 35 15 19 1 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 16 Details Awaited* 11 27 1 13 14 1 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 5 18 4 14 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 6 16 5 11 0 Meghalaya District Cases Details Awaited* 12 12 1 11 1 0 1 Goa District Cases North Goa 2 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 4 7 0 7 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 6 7 4 3 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 0 2 0 Tripura District Cases Details Awaited* 2 2 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 0 1 1 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)