China To Build 2nd New Hospital To Treat Coronavirus Cases: State Media

According to the People's Daily, the new hospital will add 1,300 hospital beds.

China To Build 2nd New Hospital To Treat Coronavirus Cases: State Media

Construction underway in Wuhan to build a hospital to treat Coronavirus

Beijing:

A central Chinese city that is the epicentre of a new SARS-like virus outbreak is building a second hospital "within half a month" to treat cases, state media reported Saturday.

According to the People's Daily, the new hospital will add 1,300 hospital beds, in addition to another new facility which is being built in Wuhan to deal with the outbreak -- reportedly within 10 days.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Wuhan coronavirusNew hospital in Wuhan

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News