China To Build 2nd New Hospital To Treat Coronavirus Cases: State Media

Construction underway in Wuhan to build a hospital to treat Coronavirus

A central Chinese city that is the epicentre of a new SARS-like virus outbreak is building a second hospital "within half a month" to treat cases, state media reported Saturday.

The Chinese city of Wuhan is rapidly building a new 1,000-bed hospital to treat victims of a new coronavirus, mobilizing machinery to get it ready by early next week https://t.co/ifTdYlHcRFpic.twitter.com/yUaqrvMV0C — Reuters (@Reuters) January 24, 2020

According to the People's Daily, the new hospital will add 1,300 hospital beds, in addition to another new facility which is being built in Wuhan to deal with the outbreak -- reportedly within 10 days.