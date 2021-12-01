France To Lift Ban On Southern Africa Flights From Saturday

France will start allowing flights from southern Africa from Saturday.

France said Wednesday it will start allowing flights from southern Africa to land on its territory from Saturday, but with "drastic" restrictions allowing only French and EU residents to disembark, along with diplomats and flight crews.

These travellers must have a Covid test upon arrival, with a negative result still requiring a seven-day quarantine, while a positive test will require a 10-day quarantine, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal after a weekly cabinet meeting.

