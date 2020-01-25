Australia Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus

"The patient is isolated and is undergoing treatment and we do not have any further suspected cases at this stage," authorities said.

China has reported over 40 deaths due to coronavirus.

Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the state of Victoria, with the patient hospitalized in a stable condition in a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria health officials said on Saturday.The Chinese national, in his 50s, arrived from China on January 19 on a flight from Guangzhou, Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told journalists."It is important to stress that there is no cause for alarm to the community," Mikakos said.

"The patient is isolated and is undergoing treatment and we do not have any further suspected cases at this stage," the minister added. 



