Donald Trump Wishes Boris Johnson A 'Speedy Recovery' From COVID-19

Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 today (File)

US President Donald Trump wished Prime Minister Boris Johnson a "speedy recovery" on Friday after the British leader announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said.

"The president thanked the prime minister for his close friendship and wished him a speedy recovery," it said in a statement.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson agreed to collaborate closely, along with the G7, the G20, and other international partners, to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and boost the global economy."

The leaders voiced optimism that the United States and Britain would emerge "stronger than ever," the White House added.

