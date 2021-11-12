Denmark Proposes Digital 'Corona Pass' Mandate For Workers

Denmark's 'corona pass' proposal is the latest measure to curb a third wave of infections. (File)

Denmark on Friday proposed to fast-track legislation allowing workplaces to mandate a digital "corona pass" for employees in its latest measure to curb a third wave of infections.

Earlier in the week, the government ordered Danes to present a pass when they visit indoor bars, restaurants and other public places. Usually shown by a phone app, the pass verifies that the holder is vaccinated, has tested negative or has recently recovered from infection.

Under the proposed new legislation - agreed on Friday in principle between the government, unions and employer associations - bosses can decide to mandate workers to show passes though the employers will not be obliged to do that.

If the agreement comes into law as expected next week, Denmark will join a growing number of countries taking similar measures.

"We have made an agreement, which can provide greater security in the workplace and hopefully help Denmark get through the winter as well as possible," interim business minister Mattias Tesfaye said in a statement.

"We are doing this for the sake of the Danish economy and to keep the jobs going."

Daily infections in Denmark have risen steadily to between 2,000 and 3,000 in recent days from a low of just over 200 in mid-September. The rate of positive tests has also more than doubled in the past weeks to 2.5 per cent in early November.

