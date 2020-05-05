More Than 250,000 Die Of Coronavirus Worldwide: Report

COVID-19 has infected more than 3.5 million people worldwide. (File)

More than 250,000 people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus, more than 85 percent of them in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally of official figures at 2230 GMT on Monday.

The US is the country that has recorded the most deaths, with 68,689 fatalities, while Europe is the hardest-hit continent with 145,023 confirmed deaths.

Since it emerged in China in December, COVID-19 has infected more than 3.5 million people and devastated economies across the globe.

