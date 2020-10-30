Cops Use Taser After Man Threatens Them With Knives In Paris: Report

The motive for this incident was not immediately clear, the police said. (Representational)

The police overpowered a man in the French capital Paris on Friday when he threatened officers with two knives after they challenged him, a police source said.

The officers intervened after police received a call reporting that a man armed with a knife was knocking on his neighbour's door in a southwestern district of the city.

The officers confronted the man in the courtyard of the building and used a Taser and rubber bullets to overpower him, the source said. No one else was hurt.

The incident took place a day after three people were killed in a knife attack in the southeastern city of Nice. The motive for this incident was not immediately clear.

